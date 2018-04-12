Human remains found in Glasgow, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after human remains were found in Glasgow.

The remains were discovered around 10:30 a.m. (Central time) today near Veterans Outer Loop and Frank Mills Road and appeared to belong to a male.

>> MUGSHOTS: April 2018 Roundup

Sgt. Terry Flatt, public information officer for the Glasgow Police Department, said the Louisville Metro Police Department's air unit was searching the area where the remains were found and notified his department to look there.

No additional details have been released.

Flatt said Glasgow police are assisting LMPD with the investigation.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.