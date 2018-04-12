House bill to help KY veterans becomes law

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - A newly signed bill will help veterans in need get lifesaving care.

Gov. Matt Bevin signed House Bill 64 into law today. The bill will open hyperbaric oxygen therapy chambers to disabled veterans with Traumatic Brain Injuries and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Previous treatments did not offer a quality of life for veterans, but trials show HBOT chambers reduce headaches, decrease incidents of suicide and reduce rates of depression.

