Fire reported at Jeffersontown apartment complex

The fire was reported at 3:45 p.m. (Photo source: WAVE 3 viewer)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Firefighters are battling an apartment fire in Jeffersontown just off South Hurstbourne Parkway.

The fire was reported in the 8800 block of Big Tree Way around 3:45 p.m. The area is located near Hurstbourne Parkway and Six Mile Lane.

High winds are hampering efforts to fight the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

This story will be updated.

