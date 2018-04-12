Crews battling fire approaching Bernheim Forest in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Several agencies are working a fire near Bernheim Forest.

Bullitt County Dispatch confirmed that crews started work on the fire at the Nelson/Bullitt county line around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Officials said the fire is approaching the backside of Bernheim and they're working to control it before it reaches the area.

Firefighters from Southeast Bullitt, Lebanon Junction, Nichols, Shepherdsville, and Zoneton are at the scene, according to officials.

WAVE 3 News has a crew in route. This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.