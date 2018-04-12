Lawrence Co. fire blazes, expected to burn into the night

Smoke from the flames was visible for miles away. (Source: John Peters Mitchell)

MITCHELL, IN (WAVE) - All Lawrence County fire crews, as well as some from adjacent counties, are responding to a fire at Fibertech, a plastic molding company.

The fire was first reported at 11:41 a.m. Thursday morning in the 3100 block of Fleener Road. An airliner also called air traffic control in Indiana to report the heavy smoke.

Officials said the fire is expected to burn into the night.

Several firefighters received treatment for smoke inhalation on the scene.

Sporting events in the Mitchell community have been canceled due to smoky conditions. Visibility is near zero in some areas, and smoke could be seen from two to three counties away, the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said.

