Crews fight large field fire near New Albany in Floyd County

The fire was just outside New Albany city limits. (Source: City of New Albany)

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Several fire departments in Floyd County, including the New Albany Fire Department, were called to work a large field fire near Highwater Road on Thursday, Floyd County Dispatch confirmed.

The time of the fire was 1:11 p.m., officials said. As of 4:45 p.m., the fire was still burning.

The City of New Albany released a statement confirming the fire was just outside city limits.

“New Albany firefighters, along with various local firefighting organizations will be working to contain the brush fire. Please be aware of, and courteous to, the firemen [sic] as they work to contain the blaze,” Mayor Jeff Gahan said in a statement.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Crews battle fire approaching Bernheim Forest in Bullitt Co.

+ Lawrence Co. fire blazes, expected to burn into the night

+ Fire reported at Jeffersontown apartment complex

No one was hurt or injured, both the Floyd County Sherrif's Office and the City of New Albany said. It was not yet clear if any homes were damaged in addition to the field.

Officials are still working to determine what started the blaze.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.