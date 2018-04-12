More protests show fight between educators, state legislature is far from over

Teachers and students were up early on Friday to protest the pension bill. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Through dozens of walk ins, walk outs, and rallies at WAVE Country schools on Thursday, teachers made it clear that the fight between educators and the state legislature over the pension bill is far from over.

Teachers said they fear the pension bill will launch a mass of early retirements and detract young teachers from Kentucky. They're also in the fight of funding public education.

"The funding for education is being cut by our legislatures and the kids out here supporting us, the money goes to them," teacher Kim Broussard Taylor said.

Teachers and staff were joined by students and parents in their protest, demonstrating a united front for education. Those in attendance made reiterated that their fight is on behalf of the kids.

"We don't just support ourselves but we support kids," Dr. Kathy Cofer, Consultant for Hartstern Elementary, said. "We support families and we're here every day loving these students and we don't want them to close the door on us. We want them to know we are all about education - public education."

The Kentucky Education Association has made another call to action. They're encouraging state educators to travel to Frankfort on Friday for another rally as the senate returns to session.

More than a dozen WAVE Country school districts have canceled Friday classes ahead of anticipated teacher absences, including Jefferson County Public Schools and Oldham County Public Schools.

