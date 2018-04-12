LIST: Dozens of districts cancel class Friday so teachers can protest in Frankfort

Educators from across the state filled the steps of the Capitol Building at a rally on April 2. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The list of schools canceling classes on Friday, April 13, is nearing the 50 mark.

Dozens of districts have announced a need to close because teachers are calling in sick in large numbers and there are not enough substitute teachers.

Teachers are calling in sick in order to go to Frankfort and attend a rally for public education funding.

Some districts will not close the entire day, but are planning to release students early (see below).

Gov. Matt Bevin vetoed the budget passed by lawmakers, which restored funding cuts to public schools. The governor called the budget and related tax plan "fiscally irresponsible."

Here are the schools closed Friday, in alphabetical order:

These districts have announced a half day on Friday, planning for early release:

The following districts plan to remain open Friday, but are sending a delegation of teachers to the Frankfort rally:

Hardin

Montgomery

Yet other districts are still on spring break.

Plans for making up the missed day, food services, sporting events and other activities vary by district. Please click or tap on each district above (where possible) to see their official statement for more information.

Teachers across the state staged a similar protest on Friday, March 30, the day after the pension bill passed the General Assembly. Teachers called in sick, closing at least two dozens districts.

The following Monday, April 2, thousands of educators flooded Frankfort as most districts were on spring break.

It is important to note that while related, the protests are on different topics. While the first protest focused on the pension reform bill -- which has since been signed into law by Gov. Bevin -- the Friday, April 13, protest will focus on the budget and funding for public education.

