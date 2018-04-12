Kentucky governor requests disaster declaration for flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has asked President Donald Trump to issue a disaster declaration for 35 counties affected by flooding.

The Daily Independent cites a Wednesday release from Bevin's office that says the late February flooding caused an estimated $24.7 million in damages statewide, with 75 percent of that damage inflicted on highways, bridges and local infrastructure. Four Kentucky residents died.

The release says the requested Presidential Disaster Declaration will provide more than one-quarter of Kentucky's counties with federal assistance to recover from the widespread storms.

Bevin's office said Thursday that President Donald Trump has authorized assistance for 22 counties damaged in severe flooding in mid-February from a previous disaster declaration request.

Information from: The Independent, http://www.dailyindependent.com

