TRAFFIC ALERT: Three lanes of I-65 S closed just before John F. Kennedy Bridge

The lane closures will only be in effect for several hours on Thursday night. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three lanes of I-65 South will be closed for several hours Thursday night as the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) works on the John F. Kennedy Bridge.

KYTC confirmed the right three lanes will be closed on the Indiana side of the bridge.

Crews are repairing an expansion joint that was "exhibiting vertical movement" during an engineering inspection.

The lanes are closed now and will remain closed until about 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, KYTC said.

Officials added: "The structural integrity of the bridge is not compromised. The expansion joint repairs are needed to prevent damage to vehicles traveling across the bridge."

We will update this story when the lanes reopen. For now, expect delays.

