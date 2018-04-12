LMPD, Binet School criticized in new letter regarding autistic student's injuries

Brennan Long couldn't walk for 42 days as a result of his injuries. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A letter has been issued to the family of a Jefferson County Public Schools student critically injured at the Binet School for Children with Learning Disabilities.

The letter from Tom Wine of the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office highly criticized the Louisville Metro Police Department and the school's staff.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Outside panel calls JCPS student's injuries abuse

+ Parents of teen severely injured at school speak out

Wine said both failed to act promptly after Brennan Long suffered two shattered femurs at the hands of a Binet School employee in 2014.

Brennan, who has autism, was in intensive care for a week and couldn’t walk for 42 days.

In 2016, JCPS settled with the Longs for $1.75 million. Still, the family wants answers and there have been no charges filed in the case.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.