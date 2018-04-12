Police will limit the size of crowds during Friday face-off in Frankfort

Teachers, retirees and government employees will rally in Frankfort again on Saturday and Sunday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - As droves of people opposing SB 151 prepare to descend on the Capitol Friday and Saturday, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) are asking the public to take safety precautions when visiting.

Police also announced that the KSP and other agencies may limit the size of crowds in the Capitol and Capitol Annex "to ensure the safety of visitors and employees", in a statement released on Thursday afternoon.

In a statement published to Facebook on Thursday night, the Kentucky Educators Association (KEA) confirmed that a limited number of people would be allowed access to the Capitol at one time, and published a logistics plan coordinated with police and state officials.

Visitors should also plan ahead for increased motor vehicle and pedestrian traffic, officials said.

The KSP, along with the State Fire Marshal's Office and several other state agencies, are working to create a "safe and accommodating environment that provides public access to the Capitol while ensuring public safety," according to a statement released on Thursday.

Safety protocol and state law both require clear and open corridors with proper entrances and exits so that visitors can move easily, with unrestricted access to exits.

The KSP is working with Franklin County Emergency Management and the Frankfort Police Department to reduce congestion and optimize traffic flow on streets surrounding the Capitol.

Updates will be delivered throughout Saturday and Sunday by the Kentucky State Police via social media throughout Saturday and Sunday.

On Thursday evening, the Kentucky Educators Association (KEA) announced a logistics plan, coordinated with the Frankfort City Police, Frankfort & Franklin County Office of Emergency Management, and the Kentucky State Police, who provide security at the Capitol, via Facebook:

"Important things for everyone to know: KEA has no program planned. This is a legislative action day, meaning it’s an opportunity for constituents to interact with their legislators.|

All activities will occur at the Capitol, on the surrounding grounds and at the Capitol Annex.

Capital Avenue will be open to traffic. All pedestrians must use the sidewalks at all times.

Legislators are scheduled to convene in chambers at 10:00 a.m. eastern. We expect they will convene and recess many times throughout the day.

Everyone seeking entrance to the Capitol or to the Annex MUST HAVE PHOTO ID and will be subject to search.

Activists should enter the Capitol building through the front doors and exit out the side doors.

Activists should enter the Annex through the middle set of doors.

KEA was not able to obtain accessible shuttle transportation and handicapped parking at the Capitol is very limited. Anyone with accessibility issues should arrange to be dropped off and picked up near the Capitol. NOTE: LIMITED NUMBERS OF ACTIVISTS WILL BE ALLOWED ACCESS I TO THE CAPITOL AT ONE TIME. Therefore, you should plan to be outside for much of the time that you are here. (You might even consider bringing a blanket to sit on.) Preparation and Protocol: It is supposed to be hot on Friday (upper 70s).

Bring a hat and wear sunscreen.

KEA will have porta-potties and water stations (first come, first served) staged along Capital Avenue.

You should bring snacks, since there is no way everyone can eat in the Capitol Annex cafeteria.

Please be mindful to not litter. KEA will stage trash cans along Capital Avenue and there are cans available on the Capitol grounds and in the buildings. Information for private vehicles: Carpooling is STRONGLY encouraged!

Private vehicle parking lots will be the Century Plaza lot (near Big Lots, 1159 US Hwy 127 South) or Capitol View Park (Glenns Creek Road, Frankfort, off Highway 676 (EAST/WEST Connector)

Except for vehicles with a handicapped parking tag, private vehicles should not drop off passengers on Capital Avenue.

Private vehicles should proceed directly to the Century Plaza lot or to Capitol View Park and passengers should take a shuttle to and from the Capitol grounds.

Shuttles to both parking areas will run from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m."

