Bullitt County Public Schools out Friday, parents hope for alternative

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Many Kentucky school districts are closing school Friday due to teacher absences.

Those teachers are expected to rally in Frankfort to encourage lawmakers to override Gov. Matt Bevin's veto of the budget and tax revenue bills.

All this movement is great news for those who benefit from the pension system, but some parents say it is putting a strain on their scheduling and regularity.

Roby Elementary School second grader Caleb Dennison is just glad school's out on Friday. His parents have had a different reaction.

"I think a lot of it right now is just a lot of aggravation, and when that happens stress levels are high," Trinity Dennison said. "People just react, instead of thinking."

Thursday afternoon, Roby Elementary School teachers lined Highway 44 holding signs and wearing red. They rallied for the future of their students.

"We're scared that we're going to lose some of the vital services that we need badly," teacher Vicki Walker said.

The Dennisons have already made up their minds about making up missed school days.

"We're decided we're going to keep our kids home that last day," Dennison said. "I'm not going to make them go to school an extra time because the teachers made the decision not to be there."

However, teachers like Walker said this is an issue they need to address now, while the legislators are in Frankfort.

"We had one parent say that we should try to solve this in the summertime," Walker said. "Well the session is happening now so we can't solve it in the summertime. We have to react right now."

Walker said so far, the community has been extremely supportive of the teachers' decisions.

"We need the funding that we have mostly for the extra services that our kids need," she said. "The needs are getting greater, the funding is getting smaller."

The Dennisons told us they understand where the teachers are coming from. They just want a solution fast so kids can have regularity.

