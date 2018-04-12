UofL's Hines-Allen is #19 pick in WNBA Draft

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL All-American Myisha Hines-Allen was the 19th pick in the WNBA Draft on Thursday night by the Washington Mystics.

"I was anxious for my name to be called, but awkward moment when I got the text beforehand, and I'm like, someone just picked me up, I didn't even see like what the team was, I'm like, someone just picked me up and then your name goes up," Hines-Allen said.

She hosted a Draft Watch Party at the Berrytown Recreation Center.

Her teammates, coaches and fans were all there to support her.

"It's a great feeling for all of us that's been a part of it that's watched Myisha grow as a player and a person over the past four years," UofL head coach Jeff Walz said.

Hines-Allen is one of just two women's players in UofL history to score over 2,000 points and pull down over 1,000 rebounds in a career, joining Angel McCoughtry.

(Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.)

