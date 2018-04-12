City leaders have their first mobile meeting one block from a shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Thursday morning in Shawnee started off with a shooting. A man was shot next to a day care. Children had to run for cover.

The shooting was also one block away from The Academy at Shawnee.

That's the place city council members were headed for their meeting on Thursday night, instead of the usual City Hall. The mobile meeting was meant to be a way to bring the government to the people, and vice versa.

The turnout was not great, but the idea behind it was still given a thumbs up.

"It puts council members in areas that they may not normally go to," Metro Council President David James said.

"I believe that when we interact with people at this level it helps," Councilman Vitalis Lanshima said.

And this area needs the help.

Shawnee is in LMPD's second division, which has seen 26 shootings so far this year. That number is higher than any other division. The division ranks second in the number of homicides.

"It's happening close to day cares, and at this point people just don't care," Lanita Gant, the owner of Nee Nee Angels Daycare said of the shootings.

When she heard the shots, she ran to the kids - then to help the man who'd been shot.

To her, the nearby council meeting, and any positive change, is more than welcome before hope starts fizzling out.

"When I moved down it was pretty," Vince Woods, a long time Shawnee resident told us. "And I want it to be pretty again."

The Metro Council plans on hosting another mobile meeting in August at the Iroquois Amphitheater.

