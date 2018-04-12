Robot wars: Louisville students gear up for world championship

Robots will battle other robots at the world championship in Detroit. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The robots are designed, built and programmed by the students. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Twenty high school students in Louisville are preparing for a robot war.

The aspiring engineers will compete in the FIRST (For the Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics World Championships on April 25 in Detroit.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

During the championship, high school teams will compete head-to-head on a special playing field - using robots they designed, built and programmed.

The robots have to come together quickly: Teams have only six weeks to build and program the bots, which must perform challenging tasks against a field of competitors. And since every good robot needs great marketing, teams must also design a "brand" for their creations.

The program, which teaches students a bevvy of business, manufacturing and life skills, is supported by UPS. UPS helped the team with more than $25,000 in grants over the past few years. The company also donated the practice area for the team.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.