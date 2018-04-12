Kentucky republicans plan re-election strategy

A Louisville group is teaching young people to golf as a way to take back your streets.More >>
A Louisville group is teaching young people to golf as a way to take back your streets.More >>
Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley told us the shooting happened on the Great Lawn, but a scene was active at the Ferris wheel at the foot of the Big Four Bridge.More >>
Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley told us the shooting happened on the Great Lawn, but a scene was active at the Ferris wheel at the foot of the Big Four Bridge.More >>
Temperatures will hold in the 60s overnight with gusty winds. That's nothing new with winds today reaching 46 m.p.h. this afternoon.More >>
Temperatures will hold in the 60s overnight with gusty winds. That's nothing new with winds today reaching 46 m.p.h. this afternoon.More >>
Kentucky's teachers want to be heard in Frankfort on Friday, and hundreds of them will be in the capital as the list of districts closing continues to grow. As those teachers plan to rally, lawmakers are gearing up for it.More >>
Kentucky's teachers want to be heard in Frankfort on Friday, and hundreds of them will be in the capital as the list of districts closing continues to grow. As those teachers plan to rally, lawmakers are gearing up for it.More >>
A simple description of the GOP plan is to wait for the shouting to stop, and then start talking.More >>
A simple description of the GOP plan is to wait for the shouting to stop, and then start talking.More >>