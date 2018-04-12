Kentucky republicans plan re-election strategy

Republican lawmakers are strategizing how to get re-elected in November after large demonstrations have targeted their policy decisions. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archive)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In the wake of a tumultuous legislative session that produced large and boisterous public demonstrations, state republicans -- the target of relentless pressure from state teachers -- are already considering strategies for re-election.

A simple description of the GOP plan is to wait for the shouting to stop, and then start talking.

"I think what you see now is going to be a completely different political landscape than what you see in November," Sarah Van Wallaghen, Executive Director of the Republican Party of Kentucky said. "Once we actually have the chance to get out there and educate folks and tell them that what is in this legislation is not what they've been told."

Republicans intend to present their work during this session as a victory after rejecting deep cuts to school districts proposed by Gov. Matt Bevin, and restoring full funding to pensions.

It is the start of a campaign pitch that could be heard in races across the state.

"So it's a pretty simple message," Les Fugate, Executive VP of RunSwithPR, said. "If you are a current retiree, nothing changes for you. If you are a current teacher the only change you'll have to make is with your sick days going forward. Those are pretty simple messages."

As for the work at hand, lawmakers have two days to get their work done. The House and Senate both go into session at 10 a.m. Friday.

