Person shot in Waterfront Park; scene spread to Ferris wheel

Operators were working to get people off the ride at 11:30 p.m. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

One person was shot Thursday night in Waterfront Park near the Sky Star Ferris wheel. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A person was shot in Louisville's Waterfront Park on Thursday night.

It happened just after 11 p.m., according to MetroSafe. Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley told us the shooting happened on the Great Lawn, but a scene was active at the Ferris wheel at the foot of the Big Four Bridge.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

At first, police believed the shooting happened under the walkway of the bridge. They corrected themselves about an hour after the shooting.

Emergency crews rushed the victim, who is a young man in his late teens, to the hospital. He is expected to be okay. Smiley said the victim was grazed by the bullet.

It appeared people were riding the Ferris wheel when the shooting happened. The ride was still moving when our crew arrived on the scene, even with the park full of police. It looked like operators were working to get people off the ride.

People getting off the Ferris wheel were confused about why police were in the park. Our reporter told them what was happening.

Others in the park told us they heard a lot of gunshots.

LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call the anonymous police tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.