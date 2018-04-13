First Tee teaches golf to kids in west Louisville - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

First Tee teaches golf to kids in west Louisville

By Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer

First Tee worked with some kids on Thursday to show them the basics of golf. (Source: WAVE 3 News) First Tee worked with some kids on Thursday to show them the basics of golf. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville group is teaching young people to golf as a way to take back your streets.

First Tee Louisville was one of many programs represented Thursday at the Shawnee Spring kickoff at Shawnee Park.

The fair was a chance for young people to sign up for various summer programs to keep them active, and get them involved in the community.

"It's not just about golf," First Tee founder D'Shawn Johnson told us. "It's about the nine core values that we teach youth: honesty, integrity, respect, perseverance... and that carries not just on the golf course but throughout their life."

First Tee is an eight-week program. They play at Shawnee Park.

