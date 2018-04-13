New Ale-8-One flavor available in Winchester

Ale-8-One's new flavor, Cherry, is the first from the company in 92 years. (Source: Ale-8 / Estes Public Relations)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new flavor of Kentucky's own soft drink is now available.

Cherry Ale-8-One, the brand's first new flavor in 92 years, is available starting Friday at five convenience stores around Winchester, where Ale-8-One is made, and the Red River Gorge.

In late spring, it will be offered in Cherry Ale-8's core market, which includes the cities of: Lexington, Frankfort, Richmond, Winchester, Bowling Green, Owensboro and Elizabethtown. Consumers will be able to buy it in six packs (priced at $3.49, according to Ale-8-One), single serve bottles and at soda fountains.

“As a fourth-generation family owned company, we have to be confident that any new flavor is ‘Wainscott Worthy’ before we offer it to our fans. Uncle Lee had notoriously high standards, and we feel sure he would be proud of what we have created with Cherry Ale-8,” Founder Lee Wainscott’s great-great nephew and Ale-8 owner Fielding Rogers said.

The soda is not currently available in the Louisville market.

Ale-8-One has been bottled in Winchester since 1926.

