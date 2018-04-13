New Ale-8-One flavor available

Ale-8-One has been bottled in Winchester since 1926. (Source: ale8one.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new flavor of Kentucky's own soft drink is now available.

Cherry Ale-8-One is available starting Friday at several convenience stores around Winchester, where Ale-8-One is made. It will be available in other locations around Kentucky in the next few months. You will be able to buy it in six packs, single serve bottles and at soda fountains.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Ale-8-One has been bottled in Winchester since 1926.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.