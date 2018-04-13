Man shot at apartment complex

The shooting was reported in the 4800 block of Saddlebrook Lane at 1:10 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot at an apartment complex in southwest Louisville.

The shooting was reported in the 4800 block of Saddlebrook Lane at 1:10 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.



The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. His condition has not been released.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

