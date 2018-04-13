April 13, 2018

Neighborhood House
Ted Nixon talks about Neighborhood House, a community-based organization that works to break the cycle of poverty for families and enhance the quality of their lives. Neighborhood House's programs and services focus on educational enhancement, civic responsibility, cultural enrichment, health promotion, social skills development, and employment opportunity and training.
Race for Success
Wednesday, April 18, 5:30-8:30pm
The Henry Clay, 604 S 3rd Street
Linkin' Bridge performance, Dinner
$125, 21 + over event
nhky.org
(502) 774-2322
Bourbon Barrel Foods
Matt Jamie, founder of Bourbon Barrel Foods and author of "Eat Your Bourbon" demonstrates how to make Benedictine and Shaved Vegetable Canapes, along with an Old-Fashioned. Jamie is hosting a cooking event at his new kitchen studio in Butchertown. Bourbon Barrel Foods was founded in 2006 as the U.S.'s only soy sauce microbrewery, and is the only place in the world where soy sauce is fermented and aged in bourbon barrels.

Derby Appetizers & Cocktails
Cooking demonstration in new Kitchen Studio
1201 Story Avenue, Butchertown
Tuesday, April 24, 11:30am-1pm
$10 includes 10% discount on products
Reservations required (502) 333-6103
bourbonbarrelfoods.com
Nanz & Kraft Florists
Nanz & Kraft Florists presents Charity in Bloom, a monthly flower design class that donates 20% of proceeds from the purchase of the arrangement will be donated to a charity. This month's charity is A Recipe to End Hunger. Class size is limited so sign up soon!
Charity in Bloom Design Class
Thursday, April 19, 6-7:30pm
$75-$125
NanzandKraft.com/charityinbloom
