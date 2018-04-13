April 13, 2018

Neighborhood House

Ted Nixon talks about Neighborhood House, a community-based organization that works to break the cycle of poverty for families and enhance the quality of their lives. Neighborhood House's programs and services focus on educational enhancement, civic responsibility, cultural enrichment, health promotion, social skills development, and employment opportunity and training.

Race for Success

Wednesday, April 18, 5:30-8:30pm

The Henry Clay, 604 S 3rd Street

Linkin' Bridge performance, Dinner

$125, 21 + over event

nhky.org

(502) 774-2322

Bourbon Barrel Foods

Matt Jamie, founder of Bourbon Barrel Foods and author of "Eat Your Bourbon" demonstrates how to make Benedictine and Shaved Vegetable Canapes, along with an Old-Fashioned. Jamie is hosting a cooking event at his new kitchen studio in Butchertown. Bourbon Barrel Foods was founded in 2006 as the U.S.'s only soy sauce microbrewery, and is the only place in the world where soy sauce is fermented and aged in bourbon barrels.

Bourbon Barrel Foods

Derby Appetizers & Cocktails

Cooking demonstration in new Kitchen Studio

1201 Story Avenue, Butchertown

Tuesday, April 24, 11:30am-1pm

$10 includes 10% discount on products

Reservations required (502) 333-6103

bourbonbarrelfoods.com

Nanz & Kraft Florists

Nanz & Kraft Florists presents Charity in Bloom, a monthly flower design class that donates 20% of proceeds from the purchase of the arrangement will be donated to a charity. This month's charity is A Recipe to End Hunger. Class size is limited so sign up soon!



Charity in Bloom Design Class

Thursday, April 19, 6-7:30pm

$75-$125

NanzandKraft.com/charityinbloom

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.