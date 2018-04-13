Teachers converge on KY capitol during last days of session

Teachers from all over the state are again converging on the state capitol. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - These are the two final days of this volatile legislative session.



Teachers from all over the state are again converging on the state capitol Friday as lawmakers attempt to override Governor Matt Bevin's vetoes of the state budget and the tax bill.

The governor complained that the legislation, as it exists right now, is fiscally unsound. Leadership in both the House and Senate disagree, setting up this Friday the 13th showdown where the governor is in now conflict with his own party.

There is a great deal of pressure on lawmakers here, and not just from state teachers who support overriding the Governor’s vetoes, but there is pressure from the clock as well.

If they cannot get the job done in these next two days, it will open up the possibility of a special session where the process would start all over again.

