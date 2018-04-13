LMPD officer involved in crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A Louisville Metro Police Department officer and another vehicle were involved in a wreck.

The crash happened at the intersection of 23rd Street and Broadway at 1:30 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.

>> MUGSHOTS: April 2018 Roundup

Dispatchers said the officer was on duty but was not on a run at the time of the crash.

The officer was not injured. The condition of the other driver has not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.