KY Senate passes controversial 'gang bill'

House Bill 169, also known as the gang bill, passed the state Senate by a vote of 21-17. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) – A controversial bill that will allow those affiliated with gangs to face tougher punishment for crimes passed on Friday.

House Bill 169, also known as the gang bill, passed the state Senate by a vote of 21-17.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Community leaders, lawmakers oppose 'gang bill'

+ 'Crappy legislation' says Louisville critic of state gang bill

Critics of the bill argued it was overly broad and had the potential to increase incarceration rates while failing to provide support or intervention to keep kids out of gangs.

The bill will now move to Gov. Matt Bevin’s desk to be signed into law.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.