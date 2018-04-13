KY Senate passes controversial 'gang bill'

House Bill 169, also known as the gang bill, passed the state Senate by a vote of 21-17.More >>
Internal alert system accidentally set off, police say.More >>
The crash happened at the intersection of 23rd Street and Broadway at 1:30 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
Teachers from all over the state are again converging on the state capitol Friday as lawmakers attempt to override Governor Matt Bevin's vetoes of the state budget and the tax bill.More >>
