News Minute: Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. EDT

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A federal judge in Kentucky has signed an order temporarily blocking a new abortion law that has drawn a court challenge from the American Civil Liberties Union. Under the joint consent order, state officials agreed to take no action to enforce the law until a judge rules on the ACLU's request for a preliminary injunction.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers are debating whether to override Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's veto of a $480 million tax increase that pays for increases in education spending. The debate comes as thousands of teachers have gathered at the Capitol to ask lawmakers to override the vetoes. Teachers changed "We are united, can't be divided" as lawmakers debated whether to override the veto. Republican Gov. Matt Bevin tweeted the it was "not true" that lawmakers had to vote for the new taxes to fund education.

HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials say a winery's retail alcohol license should be revoked because it is located where selling alcohol may be prohibited. The Gleaner reported Wednesday the state Alcoholic Beverage Control board has ruled the license for Farmer and Frenchman should be revoked. The ruling claims the winery is in a part of Henderson County that some historical representations may consider dry territory. The revocation would be effective May 14.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The U.S. Senate has confirmed another new federal judge for Kentucky. The Senate on Thursday confirmed Rebecca Grady Jennings as judge for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky. She was nominated by President Donald Trump last year.

