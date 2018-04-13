OVERRIDE: KY House votes to override Bevin's vetoes on tax plan, budget and HB 362

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky House voted to override Gov. Matt Bevin's vetoes of the legislature's tax, state budget and local pension funding bills on Friday. The bills will now be sent to the Senate for that chamber's consideration.

The House voted 57 to 40 to override the tax bill veto, 66 to 28 to override the budget veto and 94-2 to override HB 362, the bill which allows a phase-in of pension cost increases for local government.

The tax bill vetoed by the governor, SB 366, includes a $480 million tax increase to help pay for increases in public education spending. The tax bill also proposes a 6% sales tax on a variety of services, including auto and home repairs and funding for education.

Republican lawmakers cited additional education spending put into the two-year state budget bill as one of the main reasons the override was necessary.

In response, Democratic lawmakers stated they supported the school spending, but protested the secretive creation of the tax plan and the way it generates additional revenue.

Gov. Bevin's Twitter account released the following Tweets following the House vote:

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Let me be clear...Despite what some legislators are incorrectly saying on my behalf, I am stating publicly that not only will I call a special session to pass a transparent and properly balanced budget, but that we will also pay for it in ways that are not arbitrary & complicated</p>— Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) <a href="https://twitter.com/GovMattBevin/status/984855011774685184?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 13, 2018</a></blockquote>

The only reason we did not have a special session last year is because Jeff Hoover, a married man, was sexually involved with a very young, single member of his staff and was paying hush money to hide his actions...The result was chaos in the KY House that stopped everything — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) April 13, 2018

Gov. Bevin's office had warned Kentucky lawmakers earlier on Friday that they risked a poorly balanced state budget due to mistakes made in the hurriedly passed tax code overhaul on April 2, which Bevin vetoed this week.

“My team and I have spent the past 10 days with tax experts, as well as legislative leaders and staff, analyzing, scoring and attempting to correct House Bill 366, the revenue bill that Gov. Bevin vetoed,” State Budget Director John Chilton said in a statement released by Bevin on Twitter.

“It is now evident that bill, as it was written, overestimated the revenue that would have resulted from it by as much as $87 million,” Chilton wrote. “This would have put the budget out of balance and would have required a budget reduction order early in the fiscal year. If the legislature overrides the budget but fails to override the veto of HB 366, $480 million will need to be raised to make things balance.”

Bevin urged the legislature not to override his vetoes earlier in the week, and asked them to spend the last two days of the legislative session creating a balanced budget that he would sign into law.

