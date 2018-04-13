Preview: LouCity to take on Richmond Kickers

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - Louisville City FC look to extend its win streak Saturday vs. Richmond Kickers.

Coming off a big, early season win over FC Cincinnati, Louisville City FC will face Richmond at Slugger Field at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

The 1-0 win on the road in Cincinnati in front of 25,000 fans was a statement victory, and a chance to show last season's win was no fluke. Strong defending won out in the end, and Cameron Lancaster’s 13th minute goal was the difference. Louisville City FC is now 3-0 and have not allowed a goal this season.

Saturday’s matchup against the Richmond Kickers brings Louisville City FC back home to Slugger Field, and the home side will be looking to start the season with four wins.

Richmond has rebounded after starting the season 0-2, and are coming off a 2-1 win over North Carolina FC and a 1-1 draw against NY Red Bulls II. The Kickers will have extra motivation in this one, because they have never won a match against Louisville City. Louisville leads the all-time series 5-2-0.

Keys to the Match: The Richmond Kickers have allowed 7 goals on the season. With Louisville City FC’s stifling defense; we could see more transition goals out of the home team on Saturday night. Watch for Paolo DelPiccolo to control the midfield in this one.

Match Prediction: 3-1 Louisville City FC

