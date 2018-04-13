Work progresses at future soccer stadium in Butchertown

In a rare off-the-cuff interview with reporters in Frankfort on Friday evening, Gov. Matt Bevin (R-Kentucky) said teachers who called in sick to protest put children's lives in danger.More >>
Louisville's professional soccer team has a goal to build an impressive stadium that goes beyond the pitch. The $200 million-dollar project in Butchertown also includes two hotels, retail, restaurant, and office space.More >>
Former Speaker of the House Rep. Jeff Hoover shot back from the House floor with some strong words for the Governor - who volleyed insults in return on Twitter.More >>
A call reporting the fire came in around 8:10 p.m. in the 5800 block of Prince Street, Metrosafe said.More >>
