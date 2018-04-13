Work progresses at future soccer stadium in Butchertown

The $200 million stadium is projected to look like this. (Source: Louisville City FC)

This is the future site for the Louisville City FC soccer stadium. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville's professional soccer team has a goal to build an impressive stadium that goes beyond the pitch. The $200 million project in Butchertown also includes two hotels, retail, restaurant, and office space.

The Louisville City FC stadium has an estimated completion date in 2020. Officials with the club told us the project is on schedule.

>> RELATED: Falls City, Louisville City FC debut specialty craft beer

"It's amazing, though, when you come out here just week over week to see the changes," Brad Estes, Executive Vice President of Louisville City FC, said.

Eight acres of trees and an industrial plant are down, and it's creating room in Butchertown for the future home of Louisville's first and only pro soccer team.

"This is a sport that is relatively new, at least in the professional tier, to this market," Estes said.

He explained the momentum for the new stadium started in 2017. Louisville Metro Council committed $5 million in infrastructure costs and the team won their first USL championship. Now, site prep is happening for the 10,000-seat stadium.

"As long as we get our TIF financing locked up this project is going to move ahead and will transform the city," Estes said.

Estes said in May the state should determine exactly how much money the club will receive in Tax Incremental Financing (TIF), based on an estimated economic impact.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Bevin claims children were sexually abused, tried drugs because of teacher protest

+ Teachers triumph: Kentucky House, Senate override Bevin's vetoes of tax plan, budget

+ Police: Shooting at Waterfront Park possibly gang related

"We anticipate the overall impact of this project to be in $190 to $200 million range," Estes said.

While he said the TIF is crucial, he hopes the community remembers the players, coaches, and supporters who have made this project possible.

"It would be hard for our city and our metro government to be excited about this project if not for the team," Estes said.

Louisville City FC plays the Richmond Kickers on Saturday, April 14 at Slugger Field. The game starts at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.