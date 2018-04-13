1 killed in crash involving moped

The crash was reported at 3rd St and W. Whitney Ave at 3:50 p.m. (Photo source: Dale Mader, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person has been killed a two-vehicle crash that has closed an intersection in the Wilder Park neighborhood not far from Churchill Downs.

MetroSafe says the crash happened at 3:50 p.m. at 3rd Street and W. Whitney Ave. Dwight Mitchell, an LMPD spokesman, said the crash occurred when an SUV heading north on S. 3rd Street make a left turn onto W. Whitney and collided with the southbound moped.

The driver of the moped died at the scene from injuries. That person's name will be released by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office after family members are notified.

An adult and child in the SUV were not injured.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is handling the accident investigation.

