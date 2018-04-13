JCPS students will not have to make up Friday 'sickout' day

This is the second 'sickout' staged by teachers during this session. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Thousands of teachers from across the state rallied on the Capitol steps Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JCPS students will not have to make up the day they missed on Friday, April 13. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Board of Education decided the district will not have to make up the day of school missed on Friday, April 13.

Jefferson County Public Schools were out Friday because a large number of teachers called in sick, and the district did not have enough substitute teachers to cover their absences.

Superintendent Marty Pollio recommended the district not make up the school day. Friday, the board agreed during a special called meeting. Pollio said the district has enough instructional hours to waive the missed day.

Students will not have to make up the day, but teachers will. The date teachers will have to make up the day has not yet been determined, a JCPS spokeswoman told us.

Teachers across the state called in sick in order to go to Frankfort and stage a large rally urging lawmakers to override Gov. Matt Bevin's veto of the state budget and tax plan passed by the General Assembly.

State educators want those bills to become law because they generate new revenue which will restore funding to public education that Bevin proposed cutting.

Bevin called the budget and tax plan "fiscally irresponsible" when explaining his vetoes.

It appears the teachers will get what they want, as the House overrode several of Bevin's vetoes Friday afternoon. The Senate also voted to override the tax plan, and will soon vote on whether or not to override the veto on the budget.

JCPS tweeted their school calendar will remain as it was before school was canceled on Friday. Graduation dates will remain the same, as well.

The @JCPSKY board has approved @JCPSSuper’s recommendation to waive the missed school day today. This keeps the 2017-18 school calendar and graduation schedule intact: https://t.co/M9ErtS3gLR pic.twitter.com/PHcRvz9SJv — JCPS (@JCPSKY) April 13, 2018

