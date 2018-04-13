JCPS students will not have to make up Friday 'sickout' day

Republican lawmakers cited additional education spending put into the two-year state budget bill as one of the main reasons the override was necessary.More >>
Students will not have to make up the day, but teachers will. The date teachers will have to make up the day has not yet been determined, a JCPS spokeswoman told us.More >>
The crash happened at 3:50 p.m. at 3rd Street and W. Whitney Ave.More >>
Every time I think about The Arkansas Derby, which will be run Saturday afternoon at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, I think about Virginia Kelley, the mother of former President Bill Clinton.More >>
