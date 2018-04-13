Downtown housing coming to Jeffersonville

Outside the walls where lawmakers cast their votes in Frankfort on Friday, teachers and supporters from across the state rallied in favor of public education,More >>
Outside the walls where lawmakers cast their votes in Frankfort on Friday, teachers and supporters from across the state rallied in favor of public education,More >>
Republican lawmakers cited additional education spending put into the two-year state budget bill as one of the main reasons the override was necessary.More >>
Republican lawmakers cited additional education spending put into the two-year state budget bill as one of the main reasons the override was necessary.More >>
On a beautiful Friday, the incident did not keep crowds away from the park. Many people told us they were surprised to hear what happened, but hope it won't keep people away.More >>
On a beautiful Friday, the incident did not keep crowds away from the park. Many people told us they were surprised to hear what happened, but hope it won't keep people away.More >>
Near Big Four Station Park, two new high-end apartment complexes will be built near the newly-opened Marriott Hotel.More >>
Near Big Four Station Park, two new high-end apartment complexes will be built near the newly-opened Marriott Hotel.More >>