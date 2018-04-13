Babies thrown from balconies, residents trapped in St. Matthews apartment fire

Officials said the fire stared in the bedroom of an upstairs apartment. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

There was extreme smoke surrounding the building, leading to almost zero visibility in the area. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Children were thrown from balconies as a St. Matthews apartment building caught fire on Friday night. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Children were thrown from balconies as a St. Matthews apartment building caught fire on Friday night.

The call of the fire came in around 8:10 p.m. from the 5800 block of Prince William Street, according to MetroSafe.

Once officials arrived on scene at Jamestown Apartments, they found a section of the building in flames.

There was extreme smoke surrounding the building, leading to almost zero visibility in the area, according to St. Matthews Fire officials.

Multiple people were attempting to rescue themselves by jumping off balconies, while others were trapped. Children were among those being rescued.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

"Some had ladders on the rear side of the building." Major Frank Flynn with St. Matthews Fire said. "Some occupants were dropping children down to occupants going from third level to second level to first level."

Officials said the fire stared in the bedroom of an upstairs apartment. Louisville Arson is investigating to determine the cause.

The fire has been contained and all residents of the building have been contacted. Property management is working to find shelter for those affected, according to officials.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.