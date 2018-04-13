Babies thrown from balconies, residents trapped in St. Matthews apartment fire

The call of the fire came in around 8:10 p.m. from the 5800 block of Prince William Street, according to MetroSafe.More >>
Perhaps the most impact-full part of Russell Bowman's tragic story wasn't captured that Sunday, but rather a year and a half ago at a nearby Burger King parking lot.More >>
The vaccine is two doses but the first one is highly effective. A primary care doctor can give the vaccine.More >>
A black, suburban Detroit teen trying to get to school was shot at by a white homeowner after knocking on a door to ask directions, said prosecutors who add that home security video backs up the 14-year-old's account of the terrifying encounter.More >>
