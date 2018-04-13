Crews fight fire at St. Matthews apartment building

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Firefighters worked to fight flames at an apartment building in St. Matthews on Friday evening.

A call reporting the fire came in around 8:10 p.m. in the 5800 block of Prince Street, Metrosafe said.

The St. Matthews Fire Department and others were on the scene.

No injuries had been reported, Metrosafe said.

No other information was immediately available.

