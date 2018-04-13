Crews fight fire at St. Matthews apartment building - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Crews fight fire at St. Matthews apartment building

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Firefighters worked to fight flames at an apartment building in St. Matthews on Friday evening.

A call reporting the fire came in around 8:10 p.m. in the 5800 block of Prince Street, Metrosafe said.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS 
+ News app: Apple | Android 
+ Weather app: Apple | Android 

The St. Matthews Fire Department and others were on the scene.

No injuries had been reported, Metrosafe said. 

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly