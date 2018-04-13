Dept. of Health: Dixie Hwy Applebee's employee has hepatitis A - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Dept. of Health: Dixie Hwy Applebee's employee has hepatitis A

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
A swab test for hepatitis A in Clark County. (Source: WAVE 3 News) A swab test for hepatitis A in Clark County. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An employee at the Applebee's on Dixie Highway has been diagnoses with hepatitis A, the Louisville Department of Health said in a series of Tweets on Friday night.

The Applebee's in question is located at 4717 Dixie Hwy. 

Anyone who ate at that Applebee's between March 23 and April 12 should get a hepatitis A vaccine, the health department said.

Applebee's independent business owners in the state of Kentucky, as well as surrounding markets in Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Tennessee will provide free hepatitis A vaccinations to their employees. 

