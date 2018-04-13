LMPD officer saved man's life one year before being forced to end it

A LMPD officer involved in a fatal shooting of a man had saved that man's life just one year earlier. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Sunday night, there was a report about an officer-involved shooting on Crawford Avenue.

The officer's body camera video showed a seemingly desperate man charging at officers who had pleaded over and over for him to put a screwdriver down.

Fatal shots were fired by Louisville Metro Police officers Matthew Aden and Devin Dawes.

But perhaps the most impact-full part of Russell Bowman's tragic story wasn't captured that Sunday, but rather a year and a half ago at a nearby Burger King parking lot. Police got a call about a man who'd stabbed himself.

Officer Dawes responded, rushing to do what officers do the job for -- to help save a life. Sources tell us Dawes put pressure on the wound and helped control the bleeding until EMS arrived.

The man survived, and was listed only as John Doe on the report.

It wouldn't be until after the day of the fatal officer involved shooting that police would realize the man from the Burger King parking lot was Russell Bowman. And Officer Dawes who once saved his life, was the man forced to end it.

An officer who came to his aid -- and a man who couldn't be saved from himself.

Bowman's brother told us officers did everything they could that Sunday to avoid his brother from being seriously hurt. He said he was aware of how police had also tried to help his brother before.

He added he wants the community to come together to help the homeless, the addicted and the mentally ill who are going through many of the struggles his brother did.

