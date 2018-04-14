Using a ride-sharing service? Check your bill

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you use ride-sharing services and think the charge you see in the app is the price you will pay for that trip ... think again.

Riders may not be aware of this but, ride-sharing companies reserve the right to add extra charges at a later time. One Uber rider was recently charged a $100 cleaning fee on top of what it cost him for his ride.

David Soloway said he was contacted a few weeks ago about the add-on charge for a mess the driver said he made; there was even a photo.

"Supposedly, I had an open container," rideshare user David Soloway said. "There was also an altercation that Uber said made the driver feel unsafe and because of that, he had to stop driving for the night. So, I was being charged a fee for the cleaning and an additional charge for him not being able to do other rides that night."

Soloway claims that whole thing never happened, saying that the drop off went well.

Uber explained that it does charge riders extra for damage to the interior or exterior of a vehicle caused by incidents such as vomiting or food spills. The company also says it has a dedicated team that investigates driver reports and when they turn out to be false, they refund the charges.

That's what happened in Soloway's case.

Uber says it takes false reports seriously and will remove drivers from the app if after repeated false reports.

Checking a charge after exiting a car and matching it to an initial quote is always recommended. You can also take a photo of the car as you leave so you can challenge a claim.

Uber said its a two-way rating system and recommends checking a driver's rating before booking

