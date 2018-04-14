Arrest made in Waterfront Park shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville teen has been charged in relation to Thursday night's shooting at Waterfront Park.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed that the shooting happened on the Great Lawn.

According to police reports, officers were in the open field west of the Sky Star Ferris Wheel when they spotted Keion Page coming out of the tree line and start running back towards the Ferris Wheel. Detectives told Page to stop several times, Page's arrest report states, but he kept on running.

Police said that after being arrest on Thursday night, Page claimed that he was "shot at and hit and he shot back."

Detectives found Page's sweatshirt and white tank top hidden in the tree line he ran from; both had bullet holes in them. A handgun was also found there.

Page's arrest report states that the handgun was confirmed stolen from the Bills Pawn Shop in Shepherdsville.

Page has been charged with receiving stolen property and fleeing or evading police.

