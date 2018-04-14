3 arrested in relation to southwest Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police arrested three people in connection with an early Friday morning shooting.

Friday, April 13 around 1:13 a.m., LMPD officers responded to a shooting in the 4800 block of Saddlebrook Lane. They arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital where he is listed in stable condition, police said.

The victim and a witness named the alleged shooters and described their vehicle to police, according to reports. Officers stopped the vehicle in the 2200 block of the Outer Loop around 7 a.m. Friday and arrested Ariel Mayan, 20, Jordon "JDOC" Smith,19, and Kalendia Stovall, 19.

According to Mayan's arrest report, they admitted to their part in the shooting.

Police said Smith admitted to being aware that a fight was going to happen between Stovall and the victim.

Smith, Stovall, Mayan were all charged with assault. Smith was also charged with excessive windshield/window tinting.

Mayan was charged with 19 counts of theft by unlawful taking of an auto in July 2017 in relation to an alleged car theft ring.

