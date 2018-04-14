GOP Senator: Bevin teacher comments 'indefensible'

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin’s impromptu comments on teachers and child safety drew strong, bipartisan criticism across the aisle on the last day of the 2018 legislative session.

“I regret the Governor made those comments,” Senator Damon Thayer, Republican floor leader said. “I think they’re indefensible.”

>> PREVIOUS STORY: WATCH: KY governor claims children were sexually abused, tried drugs because of teacher protest

Just hours after the legislature voted Friday to override the Governor’s veto on the budget and tax reform bills, Bevin continued his attacks on teachers after dozens of school districts closed Friday in response to the large number of absent personnel.

Bevin said “hundreds of thousands” of children were put at risk.

“I guarantee you somewhere in Kentucky today a child was sexually assaulted that was left at home because there was nobody there to watch them,” Bevin said on Friday. “I guarantee you somewhere today a child was physically harmed or ingested poison because they were home alone because a single parent didn't have anybody to take care of them.”

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Teachers triumph: Kentucky House, Senate override Bevin's vetoes of tax plan, budget

+ 3 arrested in relation to southwest Louisville shooting

+ Using a ride-sharing service? Check your bill

“I've never been so appalled at comments by anyone, let alone a Governor,” KEA President Stephanie Winkler said, “I just couldn't believe it.”

Condemnation of Bevin’s remarks was bipartisan.

“I hope he learns that's not what you do,” Senator Dan Seum, Republican Caucus chairman said. “Comes across as a little juvenile to me.”

“It should really make people question what's going on in the Governor's office,” Senator Ray Jones II, minority floor leader said.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.