GOP Senator: Bevin teacher comments 'indefensible'

The Latest on the Kentucky legislature's final day of session (all times local):
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin's impromptu comments on teachers and child safety drew strong, bipartisan criticism across the aisle on the last day of the 2018 legislative session.
In a rare off-the-cuff interview with reporters in Frankfort on Friday evening, Gov. Matt Bevin (R-Kentucky) said teachers who called in sick to protest put children's lives in danger.
Smith, Stovall, Mayan were all charged with assault. Smith was also charged with excessive windshield/window tinting.
Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed the shooting happened on the Great Lawn, but a scene was active at the Ferris Wheel at the foot of the Big Four Bridge.
