My Boy Jack Qualifies For the Kentucky Derby

(Courtesy: Keeneland) LEXINGTON, KY (April 14, 2018) – Don’t Tell My Wife Stables and Monomoy Stables’ My Boy Jack rallied from far back to edge Telekinesis by a head to win the 37th running of the $200,000 Stonestreet Lexington (G3) for 3-year-olds and earn a spot in the starting gate for the $2 million Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) on May 5.

Winning other stakes Saturday afternoon were Radar Racing’s Rated R Superstar in the 88th running of the $200,000 Ben Ali (G3) and Brad Grady’s Triple Chelsea, who upset defending champion Lady Aurelia in the 22nd running of the $100,000 Giant’s Causeway (L).

In the Stonestreet Lexington, My Boy Jack picked up 20 points toward the Kentucky Derby to increase his total to 52, more than enough to be among the top 20 point earners that will comprise the field.

Trained by Keith Desormeaux and ridden by his brother Kent Desormeaux, My Boy Jack covered the 1 1/16 miles on a fast main track in 1:44.22.

Greyvitos led the field of 10 through early fractions of :23.28 and :47.11 while under no pressure as My Boy Jack raced far back in next to last. Approaching the far turn, Telekinesis went after Greyvitos while Desormeaux began picking off horses on the outside.

Turning into the short stretch, Telekinesis put away Greyvitos, but was quickly joined by My Boy Jack, who surged past in the final yards.

The victory was worth $120,000 and increased My Boy Jack’s earnings to $645,145 with a record of 10-3-3-2. It marked the second Grade 3 victory for My Boy Jack, who took the Southwest (G3) at Oaklawn Park in February.

A Keeneland sales graduate, My Boy Jack is a Kentucky-bred son of Creative Cause out of the Mineshaft mare Gold N Shaft.

My Boy Jack returned $5, $3.20 and $2.40. Telekinesis, ridden by Javier Castellano, returned $4.60 and $3.40 with Pony Up finishing another 2½ lengths back in third under John Velazquez and paying $3.40 to show.

It was another half-length back to Greyvitos, who was followed in order by Seven Trumpets, Zanesville, Honor Up, Navy Armed Guard, Gracida and Arched Feather.

Rated R Superstar Cruises in 88th Ben Ali

In the Ben Ali, Rated R Superstar roared past pace-setting favorite Chip Leader in midstretch and cruised to a two-length victory in the field of seven older horses.

Trained by Kenny McPeek and ridden by Javier Castellano, Rated R Superstar covered the 1 1/8 miles on a fast main track in 1:49.31. It was the fourth victory in the race for Castellano, who previously won with Wanderin Boy (2006), Exhi (2011) and Protonico (2015). It was the second win for McPeek, who scored in 2014 with Frac Daddy.

Chip Leader rocketed to the front under John Velazquez and set fractions of :24.22, :48.19 and 1:12.77 as Rated R Superstar raced at the back of the pack.

Castellano began picking off horses on the far turn, swung widest of all entering the stretch, gradually wore down Chip Leader and pulled away in the final 100 yards.

The victory was worth $120,000 and increased Rated R Superstar’s earnings to $492,154 with a record of 24-5-5-5. It was the second Grade 3 victory for Rated R Superstar, who won the Carry Back at Gulfstream Park in 2016.

Rated R Superstar is a 5-year-old gelded Kentucky-bred son of Kodiak Kowboy out of the Gold Case mare Wicked Wish.

Rated R Superstar returned $14.60, $5 and $3.40. Chip Leader returned $3.80 and $2.80 and finished 5½ lengths in front of Guest Suite, who paid $3.80 to show under Brian Hernandez Jr.

It was another two lengths back to Giuseppe the Great,who was fourth and followed in order by Aurora Way, Hollywood Handsome and Rafting.

Triple Chelsea Upsets Lady Aurelia in Giant’s Causeway

In the Giant’s Causeway, Triple Chelsea took advantage of a duel between Lady Aurelia and Morticia and rushed past in deep stretch to post a 1½-length victory over Lady Aurelia with Morticia finishing another length back in third.

Trained by Joe Sharp and ridden by Adam Beschizza, Triple Chelsea covered the 5½ furlongs over a turf course labeled firm in 1:02.40. It was the first Keeneland stakes victory for both Sharp and Beschizza.

Morticia wrested the early lead away from Brave Daisey, who led the field through an opening quarter-mile in :22.26 with Lady Aurelia tracking in third and Triple Chelsea racing fifth and in the clear.

On the far turn, Lady Aurelia hooked up with Morticia, and the two raced as a team through a half-mile in :44.98 and 5 furlongs in :56.45 with Triple Chelsea running third on the outside before surging by late to claim the victory.

The victory was worth $60,000 and increased her earnings to $368,789 with a record of 20-8-2-6. Triple Chelsea is a 5-year-old daughter of Hat Trick (JPN) out of the Ocean of Wisdom mare Oceane Music (FR).

Triple Chelesa, who was fourth in this race last year, returned $18.60, $5.20 and $3. Lady Aurelia, ridden by John Velazquez, returned $2.60 and $2.10 with Morticia paying $2.40 to show under Jose Lezcano.

It was another 1¼ lengths back to Excessivespending, who was followed in order by Jennifer Lynnette, Storm the Hill, There’syourtrouble, Lady to the Max and Brave Daisey.