Right two lanes of I-64 W reopen near Clark Station Road

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A car crash on I-64 W near Clark Station Road blocked the right two lanes of the interstate for about an hour on Saturday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

Metrosafe said the call reporting the accident came in at 18:39 p.m. at mile marker 23 near the Shelby and Jefferson County line. Three cars were involved.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The right two lanes and the right shoulder remained closed for approximately an hour, according to Trimarc. As of 7:30 p.m., Trimarc cameras showed traffic delays extending several miles east of the accident.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.