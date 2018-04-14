Traffic Alert: Right two lanes of I-64 W blocked near Clark Station Road

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A car crash on I-64 W near Clark Station Road has blocked the right two lanes of the interstate, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

Metrosafe said the call reporting the accident came in at 18:39 p.m. at mile marker 23 near the Shelby and Jefferson County line. Three cars were involved.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The right two lanes and the right shoulder were expected to remain closed for approximately an hour, according to Trimarc. As of 7:30 p.m., Trimarc cameras showed traffic delays extending several miles east of the accident.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.