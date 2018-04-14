Anniversary of unsolved double murder ignites family's call for information

Friends and family came together on the anniversary of the double murder. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE 3)— One year ago a deadly double shooting took the lives of a young mother and her close friend.

On April 14, 2017, 29-year-old Ricky Jones was visiting 20-year-old Delivia Carron at her apartment on Kingston Avenue.

One year later, and detectives still need help tracking down the killer.

Family said the pair was then ambushed by one or more suspects. Jones was shot dead inside. Carron escaped the apartment and ran down the street, attempting to reach a nearby friend. She was killed outside a neighbor's door while running for cover.

Jones' father and the woman taking care of Carron's 18-month-old son, Michael, were among those who got together today to say prayers, release balloons - and ask for the public's help.

Their families have been looking for justice since, but no one has been arrested for the homicide.

They gathered at the scene of the crime on Saturday in hopes that someone will come forward.

“It was a sad situation, but that has brought all of us together,” Jerome Garrison, father of Ricky Jones, said.

Garrison and Delanea Cobb, the woman now raising Carron’s 18-month-old son, were among those reaching out for the public’s help.

“It’s scary to have these people on the streets,” Garrison said. “His dream was to stop the violence he was just in the process of putting some stuff together to stop the violence and his life was taken. I believe that his voice will be heard.”

Cobb said Michael is intelligent and charming - just like his mom, who was a close friend of hers.

“He has everything of Delivia and he knows who mama is,” Cobb said. “We won’t let him ever forget who she is, and we are just seeking justice for her so we have answers to tell him. So please, if anyone knows anything, please come forward so we can have closure.”

A support group to help survivors of violence is in the works in Delivia Carron’s name.

Anyone with information about this case should contact police at 574-LMPD.

