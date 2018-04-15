Cuteness Alert: Jeffersontown officer helps ducklings cross the - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Cuteness Alert: Jeffersontown officer helps ducklings cross the street

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kindness and cuteness went hand in hand on Friday on one Jeffersontown street.

A Jeffersontown Police officer helped a mother duck and her babies cross traffic during the morning rush hour. 

Israel McCullough captured the scene and posted it on his Facebook page. 

The video of the kind deed has been shared more than 1,000 times as of 8 a.m. Sunday morning. 

