Recipes: Make quick and easy treats for Derby parties

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Doug Kragel, a national North American whiskey educator for Diageo, stopped by WAVE 3 News Weekend Sunrise on Sunday to discuss how to make a Blade and Bow Julep cocktail and then how to turn that into a large batch for larger Derby parties.

Kragel also explained how to speed up the process of making a cocktail, by making a mint simple syrup. Find the recipes below:

Mint Simple Syrup Ingredients:

12 oz. simple syrup

5 large mint sprigs or 7 medium mint sprigs Directions:

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Meanwhile put some ice cubes in a medium bowl and fill with water for an ice bath. Grasping the stem ends of the mint sprigs, immerse the leafy ends completely in the boiling water for 15 seconds. Remove from the water and immediately submerge in the ice bath for 1 minutes. Remove from the ice bath, pat dry with paper towels and pick the leaves from the stems. Blend the blanched mint leaves and simple syrup on high speed in a blender for 1 minute. Strain through a fine-mesh strainer or cheese-cloth, pour into plastic squeeze bottle and refrigerate.

Blade and Bow Julep Ingredients:

2 parts Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

1-part demerara syrup

Mint sprig OR mint simple syrup



Directions:

Add all ingredients with mint to a julep tin. Express mint and discard. Add ice and dilute. Pack and garnish with fresh mint and a straw. For Large Batch:

Multiply each ingredient line by the number of cocktails (i.e.: for batching 10 cocktails the measurements would be: 20 parts Blade and Bow Bourbon, 10 parts demerara syrup, with 10 mint sprigs)

Ideally – you’d want to create the batch and then pour the batch back into the Blade and Bow Bottle and pour the cocktails from the bottle. You can make approximately 14 cocktails per 1 bottle of Blade and Bow.

Non-Alcoholic Mint Tea Punch Ingredients:

3 cups boiling water

12 sprigs fresh mint

4 tea bags

1 cup white sugar

1 cup orange juice

¼ cup lemon juice

5 cups cold water

3 oranges slices for garnish (optional)

3 lemon slices for garnish (optional)



Directions:

Place the tea bags and mint sprigs into a large pitcher. Pour boiling water over them and allow to steep for about 8 minutes. Remove and discard the tea bags and mint leaves, squeezing out excess liquid. Stir in sugar until dissolved, then stir in the orange juice and lemon juice. Pour in cold water. Serve over ice cubes, garnished with orange and/or lemon slices.

Bourbon Apple Butter (for the white cheddar biscuit) - provided by Wiltshire Pantry

Yields: 4-5 Pints Ingredients:

6 Apples- Cored, Peeled, Diced

1 Cup Local Honey

2 tsp Lemon Juice

2 Cinnamon Sticks

1 Vanilla Bean- Split and Scraped

2 tsp Ground Ginger

¼ tsp Kosher Salt

½ Cup Blade and Bow Bourbon



Directions:

Mix all the above ingredients together.

Place in a slow cooker on low for 8-10 hours covered.

Remove the cinnamon sticks and vanilla bean pod (squeeze out any clinging beans on the pod).

Puree the apples with an immersion blender until smooth. Leave uncovered and cook for an additional 2 hours.

Stir occasionally. Once reached desired thickness allow to cool.





Bourbon Caramel (for the Tangerine Basil Cheesecake) - provided by Wiltshire Pantry

Yields: 2 cups Ingredients:

12 oz Sugar

2 Tbsp + 2 Tsp Corn Syrup

½ Tbsp Water

½ Tbsp Lemon Juice

1 Cup Heavy Cream

1 oz Butter, Unsalted

1/4 Cup Blade and Bow Bourbon

½ Tsp Vanilla Extract

½ Tsp Kosher Salt



Directions:

In a medium pot, bring sugar/corn syrup/water/lemon juice to a boil, continue until mixture becomes a dark amber, will begin to have a “nutty” smell.

Meanwhile, combine the heavy cream/butter/vanilla/salt in a saucepan over medium heat until it is just about to come to a boil.

Once sugar syrup is a golden amber, cut off the heat and SLOWLY mix in cream mixture with a whisk until fully combined. Be Very Careful, the cream will make the sugar mixture bubble up.

Turn heat back on and boil caramel for about 30 more seconds while whisking constantly.

Take caramel off heat and whisk in Blade and Bow Bourbon.

Transfer to a bowl and cool over a water bath, stirring constantly until cool.

