Pedestrian struck in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews responded after a pedestrian was hit by a car in downtown Louisville on Sunday afternoon.

Metrosafe confirms, the call came in at 1:12 p.m. of an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Once on scene at Preston Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, crews found one person hurt.

They were transported to the hospital, their condition is unknown.

It's believed several subsequent wrecks in the direct area were caused by the initial wreck.

