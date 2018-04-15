EarthWalk brings awareness to making Louisville healthier, cleaner

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville will together to celebrate the planet during the Second Annual EarthWalk.

The walk will be held on April 21 from 9 a.m. to noon at Iroquois Park. The family-friendly event is designed to show residents how to take steps to create a more sustainable city.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Wheelchair basketball player follows title dream

+ Recipes: Make quick and easy treats for Derby parties

+ Cuteness Alert: Jeffersontown officer helps ducklings cross the street

The event will include music from Troubadours of Divine Bliss and Bendigo Fletcher, inspirational speeches and a nature-focused play area for the kids. The walk itself will wind around Iroquois Park with activities slated for before and after the walk at the Iroquois Amphitheater.

"Caring for our planet and advocating for clean air and clean water is becoming more important as populations grow and people are looking for ways to reduce their impact," co-organizer Tim Darst said. "The Louisville Earth Walk offers an easy and fun way to support local groups working to improve the air and water quality in Louisville. They need and deserve our support."

Walkers can register as individuals or teams. Register for the event by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.