Crews responding to structure fire in Shawnee

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Crews are responding to a residential structure fire in the 100 block of North 36th Street in Shawnee.

Metrosafe said a call came in reporting the fire at 7:55 p.m.

First responders are on the scene. No injuries have been reported; the house is believed to be vacant.

The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) is doing traffic control at 36th Street and Rowan Street.

A WAVE 3 crew member reported that LG&E was also on the scene.

